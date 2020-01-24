Officials from the secretariat of the Green Climate Fund based in Incheon South Korea will arrive in Namibia on Monday

Officials from the secretariat of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) based in Incheon, South Korea, will arrive in Namibia on Monday, for a week-long working visit, the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia, has said.

EIF Namibia head of communications and corporate services, Lot Ndamanomhata in a media statement availed to Nampa recently said the visit is aimed to conduct an assessment on the GCF program called 'Empower to Adapt: creating Climate-Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community-Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) in Namibia, funded by the Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) grant facility.

The visit, he said will include the official handover a 150-kilowatt solar power plant to Sorris Sorris Conservancy in the Kunene Region which forms part of about 19 projects worth N.dollars 86 million being funded by the fund.

While in Namibia, the officials will pay courtesy visits to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Environment and Tourism Minister, Pohamba Shifeta to discuss the objectives of the mission and review the CBNRM programme in the country.

The visiting officials will consist of the GCF's management specialist Folasade Lillian Ayonrinde and the monitoring and evaluation officer Layla Keenan who are expected to leave Namibia on 03 February.

Source: Namibia Press Agency