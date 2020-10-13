Okahumandu village without water for nearly four weeks

Farmers at Okahumandu in the Aminuis Constituency have not had water for almost a month after the borehole which is their only source of water at the village, stopped functioning.

The farmers told Nampa after the pipes collapsed in the borehole, they have been travelling about 16 kilometres to the neighbouring village for water for themselves and their livestock.

Esau Makari told Nampa in an interview last week when the borehole broke the community reported the matter to the regional division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform’s Rural Water Supply division, but the ministry allegedly could not offer assistance at the time.

“The community then decided to collect funds and we managed to collect about N.dollars 40 000. We bought solar panels and pipes to complete another borehole that the ministry had drilled previously but unfortunately the water from this borehole is very salty, even the animals do not drink it,” he said.

Makari further said the community has also made the matter known to the Aminuis Constituency office and the constituency councillor visited the settlement and has taken a sample of the salty water for assessment.

Another farmer who spoke on condition of anonymity said besides having to go to the next village daily for water, each household is required to take along five litres of diesel to pump water.

Another community member, Mieka Makari said getting water for everyday use is also a challenge.

“I don’t have a car of my own so when I can, I pay someone who has a car at least N.dollars 500 for them to transport my 100-litre tank to the next village for water, and this is the water I use for daily household chores and also for my livestock, so it does not last very long,” she said.

Acting Regional Head and Senior Artisan Foreman in the Rural Water Supply division of Omaheke, Paul Kamuingona told this news agency his office is aware of the water crisis at Okahumandu. He said after the borehole broke the ministry responded and drilled the second borehole and installed the equipment bought by the community but “unfortunately, the water is undrinkable as it is very salty.”

He further said, his office has made a few attempts to acquire a tanker to provide the village with water temporarily but to no avail.

“I have tankers standing here, but they all need to be repaired. Alternatively, I have consulted the office in Hardap Region for a tanker but I was informed that it is being repaired. I then contacted the office in Otjiwarongo and made the same request and they said theirs is broken as well,” he explained.

Kamuingona added that his office is still trying to acquire funds to repair one of the broken tankers, adding that he also consulted the Aminuis constituency office to see if the office can avail funds to drill another borehole at Okahumandu.

Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate, also visited the village last week and told the community his office will try and find a solution to the problem.

