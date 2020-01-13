Okakarara public prosecutor charged with drunken driving appears in court

The 29-year-old public prosecutor stationed at the Okakarara Magistrate's Court in the Otjozondjupa Region who was arrested Saturday night on a charge of alleged drunk driving, made his first court appearance on Monday at the town.

Johannes Inongelwa appeared before the Okakarara Assistant Magistrate, Yvonne Gisella Seibes.

Inongelwa who opted to defend himself in court, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of alleged drunk driving.

It is alleged that during his arrest the alcohol content in his body measured 0.38 milligrams (mg), surpassing the legal required limit of alcohol intake in the body of 0.37mg.

His case was postponed to 17 February 2020 for further police investigations.

Public prosecutor Olavi Amutenya Nangolo represented the State in the matter.

The acting police commander of the Namibian Police Force in the region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Khairabeb in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said Inongelwa was allegedly found to have been operating his private Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) while under the influence of alcohol at the town.

Inongelwa was however released on a police bail of N.dollar 2 000 on

Sunday morning.

Source: Namibia Press Agency