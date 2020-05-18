Okakarara State Hospital ‘white elephant’ project set to recommence

Upgrading construction activities on a state hospital building which was abandoned in 2015 by a contractor at Okakarara, is now set to restart this week with a newly appointed construction company.

Otjozondjupa Regional Health Director, Gebhardo Timotheus in an interview with Nampa on Monday said his office has put aside more than N.dollars 3 million for the upgradings on the hospital building at Okakarara.

Oce completed this hospital building would be utilised as a cool storage room, kitchen and laundry.

“At the moment we transport hospital linens for laundry to Okahandja at a private company. This is very costly for us. We want to do all cleaning here at Okakarara State Hospital once this building is completed,” he said.

The construction on this white elephant and half constructed building started in 2014 at a cost over N.dollars 7 million, but was abandoned in 2015 for unknown reasons by the contractor, who is now blacklisted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The building is situated inside the hospital complex at the Okakarara State Hospital.

The project site was on Monday handed over to a new contractor, Kondja Mhanda who owns the Namalwa Trading Construction company.

Mhanda promised to complete the project in less than seven month as specified in the contract.

Otjozondjupa Regional Governor, James Uerikua was present at the official handing over of the project together with the Okakarara Constituency Councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu on Monday morning.

Both Uerikua and Kandorozu urged the contractor (Mhanda) to give jobs requiring semi-skills to the unemployed young graduates of the Okakarara Vocational Training Centre for skills transfer.

Okakarara State Hospital was constructed in 1976.

