Okamatapati Christmas derby slated for Saturday

The Okamatapati Horse Racing Club (OHRC) will host the Christmas derby for Nambred horses in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday.

The event, taking place at Okamatapati Turf, will see competition between horses from various racing clubs and individuals countrywide.

In an interview with Nampa here on Wednesday, one of the event’s organisers, Ruddy Tjeriko said the occasion is principally aimed at celebrating Christmas with horse fanatics in Okamatapati.

He added that OHRC did not acquire any sponsors for the event but there will be prizes for owners of winning horses.

The event main race will be 1 800 metres and the first sprint will start at 10h00.

Source: Namibia Press Agency