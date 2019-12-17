Okambari Kautjo crowned champions of Otjerunda tourney

Okambari Kautjo from Ombazu Village are the current champions for both football and netball categories' of Otjerunda tournament after Monday finals.

The tournament started on the 14th of December with 10 teams for soccer and five for netball all vying for N.dollars 25 000. The netball games were played on round-robin basis, Okambari Kautjo netball team emerged victorious after winning all their four games and gaining 14 points at the top of the table. They walked away with N.dollars 2 500, a trophy and 12 gold medals. Opuwo Golden Wolves from Opuwo pocketed N.dollars 1 500 and 12 silver medals for second spot, while the third position went to Ondundu Netball team from Otjitoko who walked away with N.dollars 1 000 and 12 bronze medals.

Okambari Kautjo football team from Ombazu village defeated Hotspring of Okanguati on penalties after they played to a one all draw after 90 minutes to win the football finals, thus walking away with N.dollars 10 000, a trophy and 18 gold medals. Hotspring received N.dollars 5 000 and 18 silver medals. The two semi-finals losers, Opuwo United and Otjerunda were also awarded with 18 bronze medals and N.dollars 2 500 each.

Tournament organiser and President of Otjerunda Sports club, Ndjoroka Tjirora told Nampa on Tuesday that even though the tournament has attracted fewer teams than expected, the event turned out to be marvelous and was staged with virtually no hiccups.

We will also like to thank all the teams that took part in the tournament, this is a great sign that indeed people have love for the development of sports especially in rural areas were sports is completely neglected, said Tjirora.

We have to strategize and come up with new effective marketing skills and more donors should we need to attract more teams to our yearly tournament in years to come, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency