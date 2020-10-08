Okandjira tournament set for weekend

The first edition of Okandjira Open tournament, comprised of football and netball, will start on Saturday in Ovitoto in the Otjozondjupa Region.

In an interview with Nampa here on Thursday, the event’s organiser, Bravo Mbarii said the competition is aimed at developing and promoting sports as well bringing fun to the community in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

‘We are in a difficult period of COVID-19 and people need to refresh their minds through sport,’ Mbarii said.

Mbarii added that 17 football and netball teams had so far registered to participate in the tournament slated for the Okandjira stadium.

‘We have set aside N.dollars 30 000, of which N.dollars 20 000 is for football, while the netball teams will compete for N. dollars 10 000,’ he said, adding that there will also be trophies and medals for winning teams.

He further noted that strict measures will be imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

