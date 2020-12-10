Okaokotavi annual youth tournament set for this weekend

The third edition of the annual Okaokotavi football and netball tournament takes place at the Okaokotavi sports field this weekend.

Tournament organiser Soya Kahandura told Nampa in an interview on Wednesday this year’s tournament will form part of the selection of the Opuwo rural western side team that will in future feature in big local tournaments.

He said the event’s initial purpose was to uplift and promote sports within one of the most neglected areas in the Kunene Region, adding that getting youth involved in sports will keep them away from activities such as alcohol abuse.

“It’s our duty to keep youth out of such activities, we believe that such events keep the youth away from alcohol and drug abuse and also stealing,” added Kahandura.

The year’s tournament will accommodate three premier league players per team for both sports codes, he noted. It starts Saturday and ends Sunday.

The N.dollars 15 000 tournament has attracted more than 16 teams, with N.dollars 12 000 set aside for the football category, while the netball category gets the remaining N.dollars 3 000.

For the netball category, teams will be registering with N.dollars 500, with the victors to pocket N. dollars 1 350 and a floating trophy. The runner-up team will walk away with N.dollars 900 while the third-placed team will have to settle for N.dollars 750.

Football teams will register with N.dollars 1 000, with this year’s champions to win N.dollars 5 400 and a floating trophy. The runner-up will pocket N.dollars 3 600 and the semi-final losers will each walk away with N.dollars 1 500.

Other rewards will also be given to the top-goal scorer, top goalkeeper and player of the tournament.

The netball category in last year’s tournament was won by Ondjete, while Ozonguvi FC emerged victorious in the football category.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all times, said Kahandura.

Source: Namibia Press Agency