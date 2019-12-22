Okauua Rovers FC crowned champions of 2019 Otjinene Christmas Cup

Okauua Rovers won the football category of the Otjinene Christmas Cup tournament on Saturday.

The tournament which saw eighteen netball teams and thirty-three football teams compete for the cup in their respective categories, started on 07 December 2019 and it was held at Otjinene sport field in Otjinene Constituency.

Okauua Rovers defeated Okaumbangere 8-7 on penalties after a draw of 0-0 at full time. The winners walked away with N.dollars 17 000, a trophy and 20 gold medals. Okaumbagere pocketed N.dollars 9 000 with 20 silver medals as runners-up while Mighty Bucks and Ozombovire each received N.dollars 4 000 as semi-final losers.

The netball finals were concluded during the first round of the tournament where Otjinoko won and took home N.dollars 6 000, a trophy and 12 gold medals followed by runner-up Ozongaru, who took home N.dollars 4 000 and 12 silver medals. The semi-final losers (Fine Young Stars and Golden Chicago) both pocket N.dollars 2 000.

Other winners of the tournament include, Lebese Tjitemisa of Okaumbangere FC who was awarded player of the tournament and Deven Njembo of Mighty Bucks FC who was named goalkeeper of the tournament.

Okauua Rovers head coach, Alphons Tjatindi in an interview with Nampa said the tournament was very competitive as he saw teams introduce young players to showcase their talent after a while.

All the teams that participated were very well prepared, he said.

The coach added saying, although it was a long journey, he could not be happier with his team's performance as his players were prepared both mentally and physically and they proved it on the field.

Okauua Rovers is one of the best football academy in Otjinene and it really spoke for itself. I am happy with the win as it was our aim and we have achieved it, Tjatindi concluded.

Executive member of Otjinene Sports and Culture Association, Mervin Kamenje, congratulated the winners of both categories and thanked all participants and spectators who rallied behind their teams, saying the tournament was a great success.

Otjinene Annual Christmas Cup tournament has been held since the establishment of the Otjinene Sports and Culture Association in 1987.

Source: Namibia Press Agency