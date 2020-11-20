OKEx to resume withdrawals after the temporary suspension

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce that withdrawal services of all digital assets will be resumed on or before Nov. 27. As a security measure to safeguard users’ funds, withdrawals from the exchange were temporarily suspended on Oct. 16, with all other functions on the platform remaining unaffected. The issue that triggered OKEx to deploy the extraordinary security measure has since been resolved.

Despite guaranteeing the safety of user assets throughout the suspension period and ensuring a continuity of service across all other functions of the exchange, OKEx is aware that the temporary suspension of withdrawals has caused inconveniences for its customers. Since its inception, OKEx has always insisted on maintaining 100% reserves, meaning that all user funds can be withdrawn without restriction after withdrawals are reopened.

To thank its loyal customers for their continued support and to apologize for the interruption of service, OKEx will be launching significant user loyalty reward campaigns in tandem with the reopening of withdrawals. The details of these will be announced in the coming days.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the return of a full service and would like to thank our users for their continuous support during this difficult time. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and, beyond offering loyalty rewards, we know that we must continue to work diligently to restore their confidence,” said OKEx CEO Jay Hao.

As one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, OKEx has grown in size and stature since its inception, frequently recognized as the world’s number-one cryptocurrency derivatives exchange by numerous reputable sources, including CoinDesk Research and CryptoCompare. Thanks to its constant push for innovation and commitment to its users, traders on OKEx can execute diverse trading strategies to maximize profits and hedge risk. They can also earn a passive income by staking different tokens through various initiatives such as OKEx Earn and OKEx Jumpstart Mining.

