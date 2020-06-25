Okovimburu Turf hosts preparatory competition

Epukiro Horse Racing Club (OHRC) will host a preparatory horse racing competition at Okovimburu in Omaheke Region on Saturday.

The event, taking place at Okovimburu Turf, will see competition between horses from the Okaondeka, Kaumbangere, Okahandja, Mouton and Aminuis racing clubs among others in six sprints.

In an interview with Nampa here on Thursday, event organiser, Iritjiua Murangi said the occasion is principally aimed at preparing horses for the upcoming competitions.

“After horse racing sports were given a greenlight by the Namibia Sports Commission to start, we feel it necessary to host preparatory competition to keep our horses fit,” Murangi said.

He added that by Thursday 45 horses registered for the event and the winners will vie for different prices as well as trophies.

“Owners of winning horses will receive special prices from Feedmaster. Jockeys will also be motivated with special awards,” Murangi added.

The organizer further said there will be also Farmers day in Epukiro on Friday at 10h00 at the Okovimburu turf.

“We thought of farmers as stakeholders and this day will help to add value to their productions. The day will also update farmers with the relevant information, give them farming tips in the different farming disciplines for the current season, especially information pertaining to goats and sheep lambing, livestock health and nutrition during what will appear to be one of Namibia’s chilly winter seasons,” he emphasized

Murangi further said representatives from Meatco, AgriBank, Feedmaster and Eastern Epukiro Farmers Association will deliver lessons to farmers.

Among others, seasonal horses Von Trotha, Freedom Fighter, Katjutju, Leeuloop, Compressor feature in the competition while new horses Blitz and Spoke of Rocco Nguvauva will make their debut in Okovimburu’s event.

The main race for local horses will be the 2 400 metres (m) Nam-bred A-division race, where Von Trotha and Freedom Fighter are expected to defend the title it has dominated in recent events whereas Thoroughbred horses will vie for 1 800 m as their main battle.

