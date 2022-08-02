OKX makes peer-to-peer trading safe, accessible and fee-free

In addition to expanding payment methods to make P2P Trading more accessible, OKX acts as an intermediary to offer risk management to traders

OKX also does not charge any fees for P2P Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World-leading cryptocurrency platform OKX has today introduced its new-and-improved P2P (peer-to-peer) Trading platform. The service not only allows users to trade seamlessly between one another, but makes safe, reliable P2P trading available to a far broader range of users.

P2P Trading on OKX empowers users to become their own marketplace by issuing “advertisements” in order to trade with one another and better control the price they buy and sell at. This includes users in unbanked markets who may lack access to conventional banking infrastructure. OKX’s P2P Trading platform not only offers more than 900 payment methods from across 40 different currencies, but is offered to users free of fees.

Lennix Lai, Director of Financial Markets, OKX, said: “P2P Trading on OKX empowers users to trade on their own terms. But more importantly, it makes secure person-to-person trading accessible to far more people, including those around the world who lack access to traditional banking services. This is one of the ways in which OKX is empowering users the world over to liberate themselves from traditional financial systems and strive to attain financial independence.”

The OKX platform plays a facilitation and risk management role in P2P trades. After a deal is struck between users, OKX holds the funds in escrow until the buyer’s payment is confirmed. This allows the exchange to manage the risks faced by users and ensure safe and stable trading between them.

OKX’s overhaul of its P2P Trading platform includes a new-and-improved homepage UI, and an easy-to-use navigation bar that makes it easy to switch seamlessly between the marketplace, orders and ads. The revamp also provides streamlined access to P2P guides, FAQs and tutorials to help users learn how to get the best out of the platform.

Discover more about how to P2P trade on the OKX Academy , or check OKX P2P Trading out for yourself here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.