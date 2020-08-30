O&L Group hailed internationally as a great place to work

The Ohlthaver and List Group (O&L) has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work following a 2020 assessment.

The global assessment is carried out annually by the Great Place to Work Institute to gain insight into employee experiences and trust in leadership, and the features that constitute excellent workplace culture.

A media statement issued on Thursday by O&L Group Manager of External Relations, Roux-ché Locke said this is the second year in a row that the group thrives in the assessment.

She explained that the assessment consists of two sections, the first being the Employee Trust Index Survey, comprising of 58 core statements concerning trust. The O&L Group achieved an overall score of 68 per cent in the Employee Trust Index Survey, surpassing this year’s newly introduced international benchmark of 65 per cent for top workplaces.

“A score of 82 per cent was measured for Employee Engagement in the group, with seven per cent separating the group from the world’s best 25 workplaces,” said Locke.

O&L Group Manager of Employee Engagement, Sonja Thieme was quoted as saying it is encouraging to see the fruits of the company’s efforts in creating an environment in which trust and employee wellbeing are prioritised.

The second part of the assessment consists of the Culture Audit in which the O&L Group achieved an overall score of 64 per cent.

“As part of the Culture Audit, the group made headway in areas including trust in management, pay and empowerment, with its greatest strengths being purpose at work, pride, intention to stay and motivation,” Locke explained.

She further added that going forward, continued dedication will also be directed toward care for others, ethics, honesty, trust and offering feedback while recognising success.

O&L Group Executive Chairperson, Sven Thieme, said the group’s employees are its greatest and most valued asset, thus it is important to ensure a healthy and safe working environment in place.

