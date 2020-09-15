Old Mutual concludes regional food outreach

Old Mutual Namibia last Friday concluded its regional food outreach in the Omaheke and Kavango West regions as

part of its commitment of N.dollars five million towards COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The food outreach initiative benefited a total of 380 households, valued at N.dollars 68 948 in the Omaheke and Kavango West regions alone.

A media statement issued on Monday by Old Mutual’s Communications and Social Responsibility Manager, Mauriza Fredericks, said of the N.dollars five million, N.dollars one million was set aside for food supplies to benefit affected vulnerable individuals and communities across all the 14 regions in the country.

Fredericks further said offices of the 14 regional governors in conjunction with their respective regional councils identified needy individuals in specific constituencies of their regions to benefit from Old Mutual’s donations of the basic food items, adding that the total cost of the food outreach programme nationally was valued at N.dollars 1.5 million supporting 3,057 individuals across the country.

The Omaheke handover took place at the Government Regional Office Park in Gobabis on Friday, where Old Mutual was represented by its Gobabis

Branch Manager, Ghert Tjerivanga.

Tjerivanga, during the handover, said Old Mutual fulfilled its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times, adding that through this gesture, the company continues to demonstrate the ethos of being a responsible and caring business.

On his part, Rundu branch‘s Sales Manager, Naftali Amukena, at the Kavango West handover that also took place on Friday at the Office of the

Governor in Nkurenkuru, extended his appreciation to the governor’s office and National Health Emergency management Committee, who played an important role in identifying nutritionally balanced food parcels and handling the storage and distributing process responsibly.

According to the statement, both the Omaheke Governor, Pijoo Nganate and Kavango West Governor, Sirkka Ausiku, extended gratitude towards

Old Mutual as they received the food parcels, acknowledging the difference that the donations will make in their respective regions.

Furthermore, at the Kavango West event, a special handover of blankets and food consignment valued at N.dollars 50 000 was extended to the San community living in the Mukekete village in the Mphungu Constituency. This support will benefit 60 households.

Source: Namibia Press Agency