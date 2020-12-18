Old Mutual Namibia appoints new CEO

Old Mutual Namibia on Friday announced an executive leadership change which entails the appointment of its new

Group Chief Executive Officer, Tassius Chigariro effective 01 January 2021.

According to a media statement issued by the executive responsible for Old Mutual’s marketing, communications and customer strategy, Ndangi Katoma on Friday, the newly appointed CEO, is currently serving as the managing director of Old Mutual Life Company of Zimbabwe, a role he took up four years ago after he spent eight years with the Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) in South Africa.

Katoma further stated that incumbent CEO, Kosmas Egumbo, will take up a new executive position as the executive responsible for the life

insurance and asset management companies across the rest of Africa, as well as having an oversight over Old Mutual Eswatini and he will be based

in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Rotation of executives within the Old Mutual Limited group is an integral part of the talent management,” he added.

Announcing the changes as quoted by the statement, Chairman of Old Mutual Holdings (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd, Habo Gerdes expressed the board’s excitement and welcomed Chigariro to lead the company.

He further thanked the outgoing CEO for his sterling leadership and service to the firm for the last 10 years.

On his part, Chigariro welcome his new position, saying he was excited to lead the company in Namibia and take up the role of CEO from Egumbo, whom he described as an extraordinary leader.

“I wish to continue enhancing the customer-led and created high performing culture within Old Mutual, enabling the team to innovate, serve our

customers in our purpose to continue championing a mutually positive future in a challenging environment,” said Chigariro.

Source: Namibia Press Agency