Old Mutual Namibia hands over N.dollars 1.3 million to OPM

Old Mutual Namibia on Monday donated N.dollars 1.3 million to the government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The amount donated is the final leg of the committed total N.dollars 5 million donated by Old Mutual this year.

At the handover ceremony held at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Marketing, Communication and Customer Strategy Executive at Old Mutual, Ndangi Katoma said the money is contributed to the National Disaster Fund to be used as payment of allowances to temporarily recruited medical professionals by the government to assist on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply aware of the critical work being done by all health essential service workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this challenging time,” said Katoma.

Katoma explained that apart from the amount donated, Old Mutual had already spent N.dollars 1.5 million on the food supply roll-out to provide to 3 017 vulnerable people countrywide while N.dollars 2.7 million was used in testing kits and other equipment, including laptops and tablets that were donated to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the prime minister, Executive Director at OPM, I-Ben Nashandi registered appreciation to Old Mutual for the generous support to Government, saying that Old Mutual was one of the first institutions that responded when the government made a call on all Namibian corporates and individuals to provide assistance in fighting the pandemic.

Nashandi said the fight against COVID-19 was made possible by the support of organisations such as Old Mutual.

He said the handover was just a formality as the amount of N.dollars 1.3 million was already deposited into the OPM account on 29 September 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency