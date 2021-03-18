Omaheke-based Light Fire Sports Club to embark on tour to promote sports

Gobabis-based newly formed Light Fire Sports club under the auspices of the UP Talent Academy will embark on a tour to Otjinene in the Omaheke region in order to promote sports.

The club, as part of its tour, will amongst others play friendly games of football and netball against Otjinene teams at Otjinene Sports Stadium on Sunday, to be hosted by the UP Talent Academy.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, academy chairperson Uataviza Patire said the purpose of the trip is to expose the talents to the young people of Otjinene.

“We will play two football and netball matches and we will officially introduce the club to the community,” Patire said. The UP Talent Academy tournaments will take place from Saturday to Monday.

The friendly games will start at 09h00 and no spectators will be allowed due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

Players, he said, will get an opportunity to get acquainted with their region while the Light Fire Sports club will also announce the dates of their next trips to all constituencies in the region.

The UP Talent Academy was formed in 2015 with the aim of promoting the talents of young Namibians in sports, modelling and music.

Source: Namibia press Agency