Omaheke recorded 2 000 school dropouts after state of emergency

About 2 000 learners across all grades did not return to school in Omaheke after the state of emergency implemented on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director of Education in the region, Pecka Semba has said.

Semba revealed this in a recent interview with Nampa, saying the pandemic made 2020 a challenging year in education as the teaching and learning programme in the region was severely affected and this is the highest number of dropouts Omaheke has ever recorded.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in the Omaheke Region, like in all other sectors, had a great and lasting consequence. All of us had to align ourselves with the new normal approach in education,” he said.

Semba went on to say the 2020 education process was a stop-start affair which made it difficult to run a normal and functional learning process.

“Poverty played its part as poor parents simply could not afford to buy smart electronic devices for their children to use for online lessons, let alone travel to schools to collect learning materials,” he added.

The director further said the prolonged absence of learners from school on account of COVID-19 was one of the factors which contributed to pupils not returning to school.

“The on-off closure and re-opening of schools made some learners lose interest in school. They preferred to resume their schooling next year while some parents, fearing the unknown, preferred to have their children remain at home and not return to school until it is safe,” he said.

Semba further said the directorate also recorded 75 pregnancies among schoolgirls in the region between January and September 2020. This figure represents 0.3 per cent of the total number of learners in Omaheke.

