Omaheke Regional Councli to offer grants to 14 rural-based SMEs

To promote rural industrialisation, self-employment, income generation and local skills within rural communities,

Omaheke Regional Council will again offer grants to 14 rural Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the region.

In an interview with Nampa, senior public relations officer in the Omaheke Regional Council, TaunoIileka said SMEs are the backbone for industrialisation, therefore providing financial assistance to rural SMEs will boost development and economic growth in rural areas.

This programme was specifically created by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to assist SMEs in rural areas taking into account the

economic hardships in the rural areas compared to urban areas, as such, urban-based SMEs are excluded from this scheme,” explained Iileka.

According to the PRO, the regional council has been running the SME and micro-projects financing scheme for the past eight years since 2012 and

has funded 35 projects since 2014.

“Most of the projects we have funded have developed into successful SMEs. A notable one is a bakery in Omitara and some brickmaking projects in

various constituencies,” he added.

He further emphasised saying, there is no specific businesses that the council will prioritise, however highlighting that preference will be given to any

of the categories specified in the national guidelines for financing of SMEs which includes brickmaking, livestock farming, fish farming, small scale

mining, woodcarving, catering, tailoring, poultry, gardening, weaving and knitting, basket making, shoe making and pottery.

