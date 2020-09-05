Omaheke religious leaders against call to legalise abortion

A group of religious leaders in the Omaheke Region on Thursday delivered a petition to the Office of the Omaheke

Governor, Pijoo Nganate, against the call to legalise abortion in Namibia.

This follows a motion tabled by the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, on 06 June 2020 in Parliament to debate the

legalising of abortion, which was then followed by public debates and demonstrations both for and against.

Speaking on behalf of the group and detailing the purpose of the petition, pastor Elvira Theron told Nampa that although handed over to Omaheke’s

governor, the petition was written to all regions across the country and is part of a national initiative of which churches across the country formed a

coalition.

In the petition, the churches outline possible interventions and church involvement together with Government in order to alleviate abortions,

including enhancing investment in abortion, promotion of adoption, establishment of safe homes where unwanted babies can be taken care of,

increased investment in skills development for young unskilled mothers and creation of volunteer-operated day-care centres to ease the burden on

young mothers as they often attend low paying jobs.

In an interview with Nampa, Pastor Johannes Hoveka, said the churches and government as partners have not looked at other options that can be

adopted to save the lives of unborn babies.

“Yes, there are so many problems in our societies that cause women and young girls to abort but have we ever looked at these problems crucially to

see what it is that we can do together as partners to solve these problems. We are spending so much resources to save lives with COVID-19, a

solution can also be found with abortion. So as a church we still have a chance to prevent the legalising of abortion and do something for our

societies,” he said.

Also speaking to this news agency, pro-life supporter and christian, Catharine Louw emphasised that abortion, has long term mental and emotional

effects, adding that legalising abortion will leave the country with many women who will suffer from regret, depression and infertility.

Receiving the petition, Nganate assured the group that his office will direct the petition to the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency