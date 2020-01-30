Omaheke teachers receive road safety education training
The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) in collaboration with National lnstitute for Educational Development (NIED)
held the Omaheke Region road safety education teachers training workshop on integration of road safety education into the national school
curriculum for here Wednesday.
The Training of Teachers in the integration of Road Safety Education into the school curriculum workshop is part of the nationwide training initiatives
planned for the 2019/2020 academic year.
Road Safety Education is being integrated into the improved school curriculum in a cross curricular manner, meaning it is not a stand-alone subject
but will be taught through topics in subjects such as social studies, environmental studies, languages, art and mathematics.
Speaking at the event, Director of NIED, Ngeve Shangombe said, road safety education is an important aspect in reducing and stabilizing the number
of deaths as a result of traffic accidents.
A successful implementation of the road safety education programme in schools depends heavily on the holistic contributions and efforts made by
the teachers by not only teaching the basics of road safety in classrooms but to also providing examples on how to deal with complicated situations in
traffic both for pedestrians and vehicles, she said.
Director of Education in Omaheke Region, Pecka Semba, in his speech read on his behalf urged teachers in the entire region to include road safety
education in their lesson plans and to use the road safety teachers guide produced by NRSC.
This resource is approved for use in the Namibian education system, therefore use it as a teaching resource for your research, planning and
teaching, Semba added.
Speaking at the same event, Omaheke Regional Governor, Festus Ueitele commended the initiative saying Namibia is the first country in Southern
Africa to have integrated road safety education in National Curriculum for basic education.
Other regions where the teachers training has been contacted include, Khomas, Ohangwena, and Omusati with the next one to be contacted in
Hardap Region on 13 Febraury.
A total of 45 teachers attended received the training in Omaheke Region.
Source: Namibia Press Agency