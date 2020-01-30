Omaheke teachers receive road safety education training

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) in collaboration with National lnstitute for Educational Development (NIED)

held the Omaheke Region road safety education teachers training workshop on integration of road safety education into the national school

curriculum for here Wednesday.

The Training of Teachers in the integration of Road Safety Education into the school curriculum workshop is part of the nationwide training initiatives

planned for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Road Safety Education is being integrated into the improved school curriculum in a cross curricular manner, meaning it is not a stand-alone subject

but will be taught through topics in subjects such as social studies, environmental studies, languages, art and mathematics.

Speaking at the event, Director of NIED, Ngeve Shangombe said, road safety education is an important aspect in reducing and stabilizing the number

of deaths as a result of traffic accidents.

A successful implementation of the road safety education programme in schools depends heavily on the holistic contributions and efforts made by

the teachers by not only teaching the basics of road safety in classrooms but to also providing examples on how to deal with complicated situations in

traffic both for pedestrians and vehicles, she said.

Director of Education in Omaheke Region, Pecka Semba, in his speech read on his behalf urged teachers in the entire region to include road safety

education in their lesson plans and to use the road safety teachers guide produced by NRSC.

This resource is approved for use in the Namibian education system, therefore use it as a teaching resource for your research, planning and

teaching, Semba added.

Speaking at the same event, Omaheke Regional Governor, Festus Ueitele commended the initiative saying Namibia is the first country in Southern

Africa to have integrated road safety education in National Curriculum for basic education.

Other regions where the teachers training has been contacted include, Khomas, Ohangwena, and Omusati with the next one to be contacted in

Hardap Region on 13 Febraury.

A total of 45 teachers attended received the training in Omaheke Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency