Omaheke to offer rehabilitation for children living on the streets

The Omaheke Regional Division of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare is looking to rehabilitated

about 20 children living and working on the street in the region.

The rehabilitation programme is in collaboration with the office of the Omaheke governor and the Regional Division of Sport, Youth and National Service and will be held at Farm du Plessis situated some 88 Kilometers from Gobabis, for a period of three months.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview here Wednesday, acting deputy director in the Regional Division of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and

Social Welfare, Claudia Kamukuenjandje said, the rehabilitation programme is aimed at helping these children with both their physical and mental

wellbeing with hopes to reintegrate them back into the education system and with their families.

“As a result of this programme, we hope to reintegrate the school age going children back into the school system and the ones above the age of 18-

years, we are looking at enrolling them into the National Youth Service (NYS) programme for skills development,” she said.

As a response to the governor’s call, Maharero Royal Traditional Authority on Wednesday donated 30 blankets, 75 litres of hand sanitizer

and 30 masks to the Division of Gender Equality for the children living on the street to use for the duration of the programme and after.

Gobabis MegaSave also contributed cosmetic products to the tune of N.dollars 3 000

Speaking to this news agency during the donation handover, Chief Tjinaani Maharero of the Maharero Royal House (MRH) said the donation is

intended to meet the government halfway.

Receiving the donations, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate expressed his appreciation saying, the venture with the street kids is that of

the region at large.

“If we do not take care of this children, they will eventually become a problem. I hope that we can work on these children, join hands all of us and help

them take their place in society,” he said.

The governor added that he was happy to see traditional authorities pledge their role.

