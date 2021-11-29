Top Stories:
Health

OMAN BANS TRAVELLERS FROM 7 SOUTHERN AFRICAN STATES OVER COVID VARIANT

Published On: Last Updated On:

Summary

Oman has suspended entry to travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from Nov. 28 due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the country’s state news agency said […]

Oman has suspended entry to travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini starting from Nov. 28 due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the country’s state news agency said in a tweet on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency

Leave a Reply