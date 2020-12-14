Omandindi FC and Ongango netball team claim victory at Okaokotavi

Omandindi Football Club and Ongango emerged as victors of the football and netball categories at the third edition of the annual Okaokotavi Youth Tournament held at Okaokotavi in the Kunene Region over the weekend.

Tournament organiser, Soya Kahandura, in an interview with Nampa on Monday said that the tournament kicked off well on Saturday with all COVID-19 protocols being observed.

Ongango netball team were declared the champions after thrashing Okaokotavi A team by a 33-19 scoreline in the final to walk away with the prize money of N.dollars 1 350, 10 gold medals and a trophy. As runners-up, Okaokotavi A team pocketed N.dollars 900 and 10 silver medals, while third place went to Ondjete netball team, who received N.dollars 750 and 10 bronze medals.

In the football category, Omandindi FC, Ongango FC, Clever Boys and Okambuku united all qualified to the semifinal that was played on Sunday after beating their opponents on Saturday.

The first semi-final saw Clever Boys overcoming Ongango FC by a 1-0 scoreline, while Omandindi FC defeated Okambuku united by a 5-4 margin on penalties after playing to goalless draw in regulation time.

The final match saw Omandindi FC beating Clever Boys by a 1-0 margin to be crowned champions for the first time, earning them N.dollars 5 400, 18 gold medals and a trophy, while Clever Boys received N.dollars 3 600 and 18 silver medals.

The two losing semi-finalists also walked away with N.dollars 1 500 and 18 gold medals each.

Kahandura also stated that for their performance, Omandindi FC claimed prizes for player of the tournament and top goal scorer, while the goalkeeper of the tournament accolade went to Clever Boys’ goal-minder.

Source: Namibia Press Agency