Oshana regional councillor for the Ondangwa Urban Constituency, Leonard Negonga, on Wednesday officially inaugurated a community hall at Omashaka B village on the outskirts of Ondangwa.

Speaking during the inauguration, Negonga said the hall will be used by the inhabitants of Omashaka A and B, as well as a part of Olunkono, for social grant pay-outs, drought relief food distribution and community meetings.

This, Negonga said, means people from the three communities have now been provided with shelter for the hosting of public gatherings without enduring harsh weather conditions.

He revealed that the government funded the construction of the hall by local company Tangos Katutura Trading to the tune of close to N.dollars 54 000.

“Construction kicked off in December last year and was completed in the first week of February,” Negonga stated.

According to him, the constituency has 10 centres, of which seven have already been provided with similar community halls.

The hall will however only be completed at a later stage.

Speaking during the inauguration, the constituency’s chief administrator Djeimo Hauuanga said the hall will be developed further during the 2020/21 financial year under the food/cash for work programme.

“The programme will require community-based labour on a voluntary basis, while the constituency office continues to provide specific materials, for instance bags of cement,” Hauuanga explained.

