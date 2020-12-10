Omuramba United tournament taking place this weekend

The 17th edition of the annual Omuramba United football and netball tournament is scheduled to start at the Omuramba A and B sports fields in the Kunene Region on Saturday.

The organiser of the two-day tournament, Torres Ruundu told Nampa on Wednesday the annual tournament has come a long way and said a lot of football stars were groomed in the very same tournament.

“The tournament has been very successful in terms of turnout, grooming of talents and keeping youth out of immoral activities. I can mention a few people who plied their trade here and later went on to join the Namibia Premier League. I was also groomed there, went to Orlando Pirates and later on to Julinho Sporting,” said Ruundu.

According to him, the tournament has been a vital tool in promoting rural sports and keeping the youth gainfully occupied.

A total amount of N. dollars 26 000 sponsored by PDM’s Member of Parliament Vipuakuje Muharukua and newly elected Katutura central constituency councillor Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo will be up for grabs in the football category.

The netball category will play on a collection scheme, with teams to register with N.dollars 650.

Ruundu said for this reason, they cannot say what exactly the prizes will be. The winners will however get 50 per cent of the winnings and a trophy, while the runner-up will pocket 30 per cent and the remaining 20 per cent will go to the third-placed team.

In the football category teams will pay N.dollars 1 650 to register, with the champions walking away with N.dollars 11 500 and a trophy. The runner-up will pocket N. dollars 7 000 and the two semi-final losers, N. dollars 2 700 each.

Ruundu pointed out that there will be no restrictions on foreign or Namibia Premier League players or teams, adding that premier league teams can register their full squads should they be interested in doing so.

More than 18 football and eight netball teams are expected to take part.

