Omusati governor survives road accident on B1 road

Omusati Regional Governor, Erginus Endjala on Saturday afternoon survived an accident after a private vehicle he was driving got off the road, bumped a tree and burst into flames along the B1 road near Otjiwarongo.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas told Nampa shortly after the accident that the governor was alone in his private station wagon, on a private trip.

The accident occurred at approximately 65 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo.

His vehicle was driving from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, said Andreas.

“We are told he avoided a head on collision on a curve, and he drove into a tree causing his vehicle to catch fire and consequently burned down to ashes,” said the police officer.

Endjala suffered a fractured left arm and dislocated his left shoulder, added Andreas.

He was first taken to the Otjiwarongo Mediclinic where he was examined on an X-ray before being transferred to the Roman Catholic Private Hospital in Windhoek the same Saturday evening.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency