Omusati prepares for 2020 athletics

The Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) in the Omusati Region will hold an annual advisory meeting at the youth center in Outapi on Tuesday next week to organize its coaches for this year's athletics calendar.

Regional NSSU chairperson Vaino Shimutwikeni revealed this to Nampa in a telephonic interview on Wednesday.

Shimutwikeni pointed out that teachers, members of school management and sports organizers from all over the region will attend the one-day meeting.

'Teachers will discuss the activities of the past year and will also plan the direction for the 2020 sports calendar,' said Shimutwikeni.

According to him, the meeting is important as the NSSU will also hire experts from the Namibia Chess Federation, Dancing Sport (A newly introduced sport code in the region) as well as Athletics Namibia coaching clinic on Track and Field Items to address the participants.

The said sport codes, Shimutwikeni said, are particularly to be promoted in the region this year. The meeting will also discuss the NSSU finances, as well as N.dollars 2 affiliation fees contribution expected from each school to the regional account to ensure sporting activities are carried out as per regional calendar, stated the Omusati NSSU leader.

He went on to say teachers' tournament, training courses in various sports' rules and for athletes would also be discussed at the same meeting.

Sport officials from the regional directorate of education will also be present. Shimutwikeni also announced that this year's Omusati regional athletics championship will be held on the 8th February at the Oshakati Independence Stadium.

This will follow the preparations and competitions started already at the cluster, circuit and zonal levels throughout the region.

Shimutwikeni concluded that the Omusati regional sport calendar has been drafted for all the sport codes, including football, netball, volleyball and basketball, and it has been circulated to schools.

