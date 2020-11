The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Omuthiyagwiipundi Constituency and its local authority in the Oshikoto Region.

Omuthiya Constituency:

Independent Patriots for Change – Uusiku Panduleni – 2 113

Swapo Party – Shivute Panduleni – 3 759

Local Authority provisional election results:

Independent Patriots for Change – 630

Swapo Party – 746

Source: Namibia Press Agency