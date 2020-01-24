Onandhi father in court for allegedly burying son alive

A 26-year-old man, who is accused of killing his two-year-old son by allegedly placing him in a bag and burying him alive in a mahangu field in the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday, appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The incident took place at Onandhi village in the Onankali area at unknown time. Suspect, Nicolai Nghuumbwavali allegedly killed his physically disabled-born son, Tuyenikumwe Nghuumbwavali, few days after the child was brought to him by the mother.

Magistrate Isabella Tyatyara postponed the case to 22 May this year for further Police investigations as well as for legal representation, which Nghuumbwavali is intending to seek out.

Tyatyara remanded Nghuumbwavali in the Police custody, while at the same time emphasising that the case he is facing is serious.

However, Tyatyara informed the accused that he has the full right to lodge an application for a formal bail hearing in the same magistrate court.

It is alleged that the suspect (Nghuumbwavali) took the toddler from the house, placed him in a bag and buried him in a shallow grave that he dug in the mahangu field, cited the head of the Namibian Police Force's Public Relations Unit Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a statement availed to Nampa on Thursday.

According to Shikwambi, the deceased toddler was brought to the house of Nghuumbwavali (father and suspect) by the mother from Outapi in the Omusati Region on Saturday, 18 January 2020.

The mother was not immediately available to shed light on why she took the toddler to the father and what possibly led to inhumanly killing of the child.

Public Prosecutor Sylvious Malange appeared for the State, while Nghuumbwavali defended himself.

