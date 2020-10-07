Ondangwa postmaster robbed of N.dollars 600 000

A 58-year-old control postmaster at Ondangwa in the Oshana Region was allegedly robbed of N.dollars 600 000 by four unidentified men armed with a pistol on Monday.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police Force Community Affairs’ office in the region indicated that the money belongs to Namibia Post Ltd (NamPost).

The incident reportedly occurred around 12h25.

Aiyambo said the victim withdrew the money from the local Standard Bank branch. It was due to be distributed to NamPost outlets in and around Ondangwa.

It is alleged that the four suspects in a white Toyota Corolla with registration N4015G blocked the postmaster’s vehicle, a Toyota Hilux pick-up, along Ondangwa’s Bismarck Street. They then smashed two of the car’s windows, grabbed the container with N.dollars 600 000 and sped off.

“No arrest has been made since the victim is unable to identify the suspects,” Aiyambo stated, adding that police investigations continue.

Aiyambo appealed to the public to be extra cautious when withdrawing or depositing money at the bank. He suggested that they not travel alone and should instead be accompanied by one or two persons.

“Use the service of security companies for protection and refrain from carrying large amounts of money,” he warned, while at the same time also urging people to use online banking.

Source: Namibia Press Agency