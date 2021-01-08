The leader of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo, on Wednesday convened a consultative meeting with new and re-elected political office bearers at his royal homestead in Onambango village.

Attendees included the host, Oshana governor Elia Irimari, Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo and regional and local authority councillors operating within the jurisdiction of the Ondonga Traditional Authority.

Nangolo told his audience the meeting was crucial as it would discuss matters affecting the local community and help leaders at all levels within the Ondonga area to foster collaboration as per their respective responsibilities as from the beginning of the year.

“The challenges we face in Ondonga need solutions by all regional leaders, including the law enforcement agencies in the area of our jurisdiction,” stated the Ondonga leader.

He emphasised that there is a need for collaboration and working together, as a team, with the aim of delivering on the responsibilities given to them constitutionally.

“Councillors are on the ground at all times and as such, it is expected of them to ensure communication with everyone on the ground, including traditional and community leaders, to avoid double allocation,” Nangolo reminded the present regional and local authority councillors.

Irimari, Ya Ndakolo and the chairperson of the Ohangwena Regional Council, Erickson Ndawanifa, who represented regional governor Walde Ndevashiya, all promised to collaborate with the Ondonga Traditional Authority.

They commended Nangolo for consulting with them this early in the year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency