One Economy Foundation to host fundraising dinners in November

The One Economy Foundation will as from November host a series of pledge dinners instead of its flagship annual fundraiser gala dinner, which has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Sem Mandela Uutoni in a media statement on Wednesday said the dinners will take place on 04 November, 19 November and 03 December 2020, respectively and only 30 guests will be hosted.

Uutoni said the dinners will offer partners an opportunity to converse in meaningful dialogues with like-minded people, connect through networking and experience sharing, and collaborate by strengthening partnerships and pledging towards the One Economy Foundation’s programmes.

“In line with the strategic direction and vision for the next five years, the foundation has undertaken a rebranding exercise in order to form a brand that speaks to this strategic direction and to the target audience. The new brand will also be launched at the pledge dinners,” he said.

He added that founder and chairperson of the One Economy Foundation, First Lady Monica Geingos will be the guest of honour for the dinner series.

“The tickets for the pledge evenings are available for purchase for N.dollars 1 500 per person. The proceeds coupled with those from the pledges will enable the foundation to raise sufficient capital for the implementation of its programmes,” Uutoni said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency