One man arrested on Saturday for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend

A man arrested on Saturday at Khorixas in the Kunene region for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend was on Monday, here denied bail.

Arnold Gamseb, 45, was denied bail when he appeared for the first time before Magistrate Sean Nangombe in the Khorixas Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

Representing the State, public prosecutor Penda Hamunyela opposed bail saying it was not the first time that the accused has committed a serious crime, but that he was out on bail for another alleged rape case when he committed the alleged murder crime.

Bail was therefore denied because it would not be in public interest and in the administration of justice for bail to be granted and that the accused could interfere with the ongoing police investigations.

During his appearance, Gamseb indicated to the court that he will apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate. His case was postponed to 03 March 2020 for further police investigations and formal bail application.

Source: Namibia Press Agency