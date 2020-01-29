One of the two Zimbabwean women arrested in connection with the murder of a nine-year-old girl whose body was found in a skip bin in Windhoek's Ooievaar Street on Saturday, has denied committing the brutal offence.

Caroline Nkata, 28, informed Windhoek Magistrate Ndapewa Celma Amathila during her first court appearance on Wednesday that she intends to enter not guilty pleas to the three charges of murder, obstructing the course of justice and violating a dead body because she was not involved in the alleged assaults that led to the death of the little girl.

She said she did not commit this offence and said her husband was the one who beat the child to death.

She also said she was present when her husband assaulted the girl until she died at a house in Windhoek North.

The nine-year-old deceased girl was identified as Natalie Chipombo, and was allegedly assaulted until her death between 23 and 24 January 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency