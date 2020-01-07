One person died while seven others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on the Oshivelo-Omuthiya main road on Saturday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force Monday said the accident occurred at Omutse-gombahe village.

The Toyota Condor was en route to Walvis Bay from Ondangwa when the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle and it overturned after the rear left tyre burst.

One of the passengers died on the spot, while the remaining accident victims were taken to the Omuthiya State Hospital.

In another accident, 10 people were injured when their Toyota pick-up veered off the road and hit a tree on the road between Oshivelo and Tsumeb on Saturday around 22h50.

Source: Namibia Press Agency