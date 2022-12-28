Ongos Valley drowning victims’ bodies retrieved

The bodies of two children who allegedly drowned on Monday at Ongos Valley in Windhoek were yesterday retrieved by private divers.

This was confirmed to Nampa by the Namibian Police Force’s Inspector, Raimbert Muronga, here yesterday.

The two children, both aged 12, allegedly drowned while swimming at Goreangab Dam on Monday and NamPol had initially attempted to recover their remains without success, leading to private divers assisting them yesterday.

The two have been identified as David Shimbwale and Anna Hafeni, whose bodies were yesterday transported to the police mortuary for a post-mortem.

2 (JOHANNESBURG, 28 DEC, XINHUA) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday that racism has no place in South Africa and ‘racists must expect harsh consequences in terms of the law’.

Ramaphosa made the remarks when commenting on an incident in which some white male adults beat two black teenage boys on Christmas Day in a swimming pool at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Center outside Bloemfontein in Free State Province.

Ramaphosa commended the police for opening a docket and instituting an investigation.

‘It is deplorable that adults dealing with teenagers resort to violence with such disturbing ease, hurting people physically and offending provisions in our Bill of Rights around the security of the person, including the right to dignity and being free of violence,’ Ramaphosa said.

‘Under the rule of law, we must let investigations take their course; but under the rule of law, we can and must also declare that racism has no place in our society and racists have no place to hide,’ he said.

3 (DAR ES SALAAM, 28 DEC, XINHUA) – Tanzania’s weather watchdog yesterday issued an alert over looming heavy rains in the eastern African nation’s seven regions.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in a statement that the heavy rains will pound in Ruvuma, Njombe, Iringa, Morogoro, Mbeya, Songwe, and Rukwa regions for five consecutive days.

The TMA said the five-day rainfall starting today will likely cause flash floods and temporary disruption of some economic activities in the seven regions.

Tanzania has been experiencing long dry spells that resulted in the drying up of hydropower generation dams, forcing the country’s power utilities to ration electricity.

The ongoing dry spells have also resulted in water levels dropping in some major rivers, forcing water authorities to introduce water rationing in some parts of the country.

4 (LONDON, 28 DEC, AFP) – Britain’s National Trust today said nature and wildlife at the charity’s sites had been harmed by extreme weather in the past year and warned it could become the ‘new normal’.

The heritage conservation charity’s climate change adviser Keith Jones said it was a ‘stark illustration of the sort of difficulties many of our species will face if we don’t do more to mitigate rising temperatures’.

‘We’re going to experience more floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires -and they will go from bad to worse, breaking records with ever alarming frequency if we don’t limit our carbon emissions,’ he said.

The planet currently remains off track from an ambition set by the Paris climate accord in 2015 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

A cascade of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change devastated communities across the globe this year, including sweltering heat and drought across Europe that wilted crops, drove forest fires and saw major rivers shrink to a trickle.

5 (MEXICO CITY, 28 DEC, AFP) – Mexico’s president yesterday urged people not to be tricked by drug traffickers giving out Christmas gifts, after suspected cartel members were filmed handing out toys in a major city.

Authorities said they had launched an investigation after images on social media showed alleged criminals distributing presents from trucks adorned with Christmas decorations to residents of Guadalajara.

‘Don’t let yourself be manipulated, even if they give you food. It’s not in good faith but to use the people as a shield,’ President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.

He said the gang members’ aim was to encourage residents to alert them so that, for example, ‘if cocaine is seized, the community comes out and protects the traffickers’, he said.

According to local media, the gift givers were believed to be members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most powerful and violent in a country plagued by drug-related bloodshed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food handouts by the same cartel were reported in several communities in western Mexico, while gift boxes bearing the image of notorious drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman were seen in Sinaloa state.

