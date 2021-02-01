Onheleiwa and Ohakweenyanga end dispute over land

The headman of Onheleiwa village in the Onamutai district of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority (OTA), Silas Ndakolonghoshi on Saturday handed over a disputed portion of land to the headman of Ohakweenyanga village no. 2, Daniel Kayili.

This followed a two-year dispute over the same land between Ndakolonghoshi and Kayili. It is on the border of the two villages and Ndakolonghoshi was accused of attaching the land in question to his village illegally.

He also allocated it to a local businessman, who developed it into a recreational site, eventually fencing it off and allegedly preventing the villagers’ access to it.

This prompted the intervention of OTA, which instituted an investigation after both Ndakolonghoshi and Kayili claimed ownership to the land.

The OTA investigation determined the land is part of Ohakweenyanga no. 2.

“The disputed land is part of Ohakweenyanga as per the investigations conducted by the OTA team, the OTA has ordered Ndakolonghoshi to surrender it and as such, we are here today to ensure he hands it over officially to Kayili,” stated OTA messenger, Joseph Kamati, during the handover meeting.

The two headmen shook hands at the handover to demonstrate the end of the dispute and an achievement of a peaceful agreement.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am handing this land back to my former school principal counterpart (Kayili) and declare in front of everybody here that I end the dispute over it today,” Ndakolonghoshi cited.

Kayili on his part appreciated all the efforts made by the OTA to ensure that an amicable solution to the dispute is achieved and promised that the leadership of his village will sit immediately to come up with a plan on how to reintegrate the land in question into Ohakweenyanga.

Source: Nampa