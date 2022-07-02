Only Swapo can deliver shared prosperity: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said detractors wishing to see the Swapo party fail will wait forever, saying the party is the only one with a track record in Namibia’s political freedom and governance able to deliver economic emancipation and shared prosperity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the third Swapo party policy conference here Friday Geingob said Swapo will not go anywhere as it is the only party representing the true identity of the Namibian house and shall remain to govern the country.

“For those who are waiting for Swapo to fail, to all detractors who remain obsessed about Swapo's internal business, all I can say to you is that it is going to be a long and torturous wait for you,” he said.

Geingob also said there is a need to shift into a new gear for change, stressing that Namibians expect positive socio-economic change, and Swapo as the governing party must be at the forefront to lead that change.

The party, he said is aware that much needs to be done to strengthen Namibia’s social-economic architecture, adding that the fight now is against poverty, unemployment, inequality and inequity, as the world currently finds itself at a stage of heightened geopolitical tensions which have led to political scientists talking of a new world order developing.

Therefore, policy decisions will take into consideration the realities of today and the anticipated realities of the future, he said.

Geingob further indicated that the policy will consider matters affecting the youth, however noting that eligibility for empowerment or appointment cannot be based solely on age or gender but must be determined by aptitude, appetite for hard work and ability to deliver.

There is a need to inculcate in the young cadres a strong appetite and desire for hard work as the young people will determine the future of the country, he said.

The three-day conference is held under the theme ‘Strengthening the Swapo Party for a United Congress 2022.’ It is attended by veterans of the liberation struggle, stalwarts, women and youth representing Swapo from the 14 regions of the country.

Source: The Namibian press Agency