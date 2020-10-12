OPM repatriates ex-SWAFT/Koevoet members

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years, were relocated to their respective regions over the weekend.

A media statement availed to Nampa on Monday by the Office of the Prime Minister said other ministries were also directed to render support to the identified members in order to revive their livelihood through the implementation of projects that can generate income as well as food and nutrition security.

It said the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform procured a total of 410 goats (41 Bucks and 369 Does) and each member will benefit 10 goats (1 buck and 9 does).

In addition, the Ministry also procured veterinary medicines and equipment, fencing materials including poles for the construction of kraals for all the beneficiaries, and will train them in small stock production, the statement reads.

If further said due to the temporary livestock movement restriction dated 06 October 2020 because of the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak at Hoha Village, Ndiyona Constituency in Kavango East Region, the goats will however not be distributed to the 41 beneficiaries until the ban is lifted,

The beneficiaries were also shown their goats on Saturday at the Opuwo auction kraals before they were moved to the Omutambo omawe Quarantine facility.

“The government has also begun the transportation and distribution of the fencing materials and the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform will guide the beneficiaries on construction while the beneficiaries are expected to provide labour for construction,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Lukas Haufiku told Nampa on Monday that his ministry also responded by donating food parcels to all the 41 members valued at N.dollars 57 179.

He said the ministry is also busy with registering them with the food bank.

Source: Namibia Press Agency