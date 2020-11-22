Opposition hinders progress in Parliament: Shaningwa

Secretary-General (SG) of the Swapo Party, Sophia Shaningwa admitted that the existence of factions within the ruling party under the so-called Team Harambee and Team Swapo has indeed caused a membership problem and setback.

Shaningwa admitted this in her remarks while addressing a Swapo electioneering meeting at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

However, she told the audience that the two factions, which emerged from the campaigns for the last Swapo national elective congress of 2019, are now harmonised.

“There is no Team Harambee nor Team Swapo anymore. We have only one Swapo now,” explained Shaningwa, while at the same time urging members of the party to once again strive to be a united force.

Swapo members, supporters and sympathisers, Shaningwa said, should unite and rally behind the party during this upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections by going out in big numbers on Wednesday to vote for the party candidates.

“They (opposition) are saying they want to replace our councillors with theirs during this elections so that they can take over the National Council and start sitting on the developmental projects we have already initiated to disturb us,” alleged the Swapo SG.

Swapo lost its two-third majority advantage in the National Assembly as a result of the 2019 general elections and as such, Shaningwa has called on the electorate to desist from the continuous voting for opposition members as parliamentarians.

“We don’t take decisions in the National Assembly anymore, because of them disrupting progress in the parliament by insulting and causing debate to be suspended in the house often,” she charged.

Swapo, Shaningwa said, has selected candidates who are able to deliver the services to the people of Namibia in all regions and local authorities, once they are voted into power on Wednesday.

