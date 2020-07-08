Opposition political parties meet Otjozondjupa governor

The governor of the Otjozondjupa Region on Wednesday held discussions with local opposition political party leaders on topics of health, communal charcoal production and road and railway line development.

James Uerikua convened a meeting at his office in Otjiwarongo with leaders of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday morning, and National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) in the afternoon.

PDM was represented by its Otjozondjupa regional coordinator, Frederick Tjijahura and Festus Vizembwa, the party district deputy coordinator for Otjiwarongo.

Nudo was represented by its elderâ€™s council chairperson, Harry Karuhe.

Uerikua told the representatives he invited them to be informed of what they expect from his office, and also for them to know what his office is busy doing in the region.

â€œMy office already consulted with the traditional leaders and the regional and local authority councillors, therefore, this time is your turn as political parties,â€ he said.

On their part, they thanked him for the invitation, saying they also have many concerns on why development activities are not happening in terms of road infrastructure between Tsumkwe and Grootfontein.

The opposition political representatives told Uerikua they want to see the Tsumkwe-Grootfontein gravel road being tarred for investors to take development opportunities to the Tsumkwe Constituency.

They were of the opinion that the nearly 300-kilometre gravel road distance between Tsumkwe and Grootfontein is inhibiting development in the areas of Tsumkwe and Gam.

The opposition suggested tarring of the Okakarara-Okondjatu and Okahandja-Okondjatu gravel roads also.

They in addition called on the governor to convince Government on charcoal production for commercial gains being done in commercial farms to be introduced in the communal areas.

â€œOur State hospitals are also pathetic. They provide poor medical services and they are always without medicines in their stores,â€ said Karuhe, urging Uerikua to do something in order for the hospitals to restore hopes of the ill people walking long distances to seek medical assistance.

The meetings also discussed the establishment of emergency organised groups in communal areas that would be tasked to deal with veld fire outbreaks during this time of year.

The governor meanwhile reminded the opposition political party leaders to talk to their followers during the November regional and local authority elections this year to demonstrate sober minds and hold peaceful campaigns.

The meetings were also attended by the Otjiwarongo Constituency councillor, Marlay Mbakera.

Source: Namibia Press Agency