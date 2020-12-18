Opuwo mayor shares Christmas message

Opuwo Mayor Rosa Mbinge Tjeundo said after the just-concluded elections, the council has commenced as a team to declare commitment for the town to practically implement the national development plans.

Tjeundo included these remarks in her Christmas message shared with the media on Friday, also acknowledging with appreciation members of the community for exercising their civic duty by participating in the voting process.

She further said the Opuwo council completed in-house orientation for the incoming councillors and had a one-on-one engagement with the town’s Chief Executive Officer, Petrus Shuuya, to set targets and stakeholder consultative meetings with the calendar of these activities to roll out soon.

Tjeundo, the first elected woman mayor of the town also urged members of the public that while celebrating their festive holiday, they should think of innovative ways to develop the town.

“While celebrating our holidays with our loved ones, let’s think innovatively and strategically on how we can beautify and move our town forward collectively. Together, we will continue to make Opuwo a progressive and safe place we can call home and be proud of,” noted the mayor.

Tjeundo also pointed out the predicaments caused by the novel coronavirus, adding that the pandemic has severely restricted people’s everyday lives and brought misery to many within the communities.

“Many lost their loved ones. COVID-19 is real, let us be vigilant and adhere to the adopted protocols of washing hands, sanitising, wearing face masks, avoiding big gatherings and limit our movements,” she cautioned.

Source: Namibia Press Agency