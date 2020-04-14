Opuwo Mayor with assistance of the Kunene Regional Council disaster management unit and local businesses launched the ‘We Care’ support project

Opuwo Mayor Albert Tjiuma, with assistance of the Kunene Regional Council disaster management unit and local businesses on Saturday launched the ‘We Care’ support project to feed needy inhabitants.

In a statement availed to Nampa yesterday, the council said the objective of the project is to render support to disadvantaged, elderly citizens and people living with disability in communities in Opuwo Town in the Kunene Region.

Tjiuma said the project objective is to give food to these inhabitants of the town, also with donations from the Opuwo Annual Trade Fair committee and local businesses.

He further noted that the focus is on community upliftment, social welfare promotion and to advance cleanliness in Opuwo Town and adjacent surroundings.

After the declaration of the State of Emergency on COVID-19, many people were left without income, therefore, the mayor decided to use his mayoral entertainment budget, with support from the initiative partners as well as businesses like P Wake Business, Ombandjele Construction, Opuwo Supermarket, OK Grocer, Manchester Business and Omakange Horticulture to acquire the food.

The donations of food parcels include maize meal, rice, soup packets and tinned fish to 1 500 destitute and less privileged inhabitants of Opuwo Urban Constituency.

