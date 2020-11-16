Oranjemund transformation on track: Coetzee

Oranjemund Mayor, Henry Coetzee said the town is on track in its transformation from a mining-run town to a normal local authority.

Coetzee in an interview with Nampa said in 2012 when the town was declared a local authority, a transformation programme was initiated to transfer the town from a Namdeb-ran town to a local authority.

This programme has three pillars as part of the town strategic plan namely the transfer, transit and transformation.

“The transfer pillar speaks to the transfer of assets from Namdeb to Council,” the mayor said.

He said the council is still in negotiations with Namdeb for the transfer of the assets. He was however quick to say that a number of assets were already handed over to Council such as the bulk service infrastructure of water and sewage.

The transition pillar speaks to the community transition from a mining town to a normal local authority with a special focus on community participation and direct influence on matters that are affecting them such as safety and security, public health and housing.

Coetzee said the council has serviced 820 erven with water, electricity and sewage thus far, adding that it is working with the Shack Dwellers Federation to build low-income houses of which 100 erven have been allocated to members of the federation.

“In the future Council will go into public-private partnership for the provision of housing. We want our people to own their own properties or houses and will soon commence with the flexible land tenure system programme where land will be made available cheaply and we can accommodate more people to have land registered in their names cheaply as well,” said Coetzee.

The Oranjemund council has also availed land for the construction of houses for Ministry of Health and Social Services employees.

“The transformation pillar speaks to economic diversification and the pillar is important for the sustainability of the town and its people,” said Coetzee.

He noted that the plans being pursued under this pillar through technical studies and other due diligence at the town are industrial, housing development, agriculture, infrastructure development, commercial, hospitality, industrial development, beach development, small and medium enterprises development, manufacturing and renewable energy.

Coetzee noted that the challenge the council continues to face is that the residents at the town are not willing to pay for services as their mindset is stuck in the past when they were receiving services for free.

“People should really change their mindset. For 80 years Oranjemund was run by a private company. Namdeb is a financial giant and our people are used to getting services for free,” said the mayor.

