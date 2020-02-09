Oshakati flooded due to heavy rains

Heavy rain experienced in Oshakati on Friday night has left several houses in Oshakati, especially in the informal settlements, flooded and forced some residents without shelter after vacating their residences.

Affected households vacated after their houses went under water on Saturday. Continuous water flow into our houses since Saturday morning caused severe flooding in our settlement and our places are now full of water, said one of the residents, Ndapewa Makanda, whilst speaking to Nampa at the Oneshila informal settlement on Saturday.

She believes the situation will deteriorate if heavy rains continue to fall in the area and suggested that the local authority put in place an emergency team to assist in evacuating people when the crisis arises.

According to Makanda, their houses went under water as a result of an overflow from the nearby oshana/pan.

Approached for comment, Oshakati Town Council's spokesperson, Katarina Kamari told Nampa that Friday rain was very heavy and has left almost the whole town is flooded.

Kamari said the town council emergency team is already on the ground to assist residents who might be in dire need of evacuation, but she at the same time advised the affected households to do everything in their power to fight the water and not to sit idle while water is damaging their property.

She described Oshoopala as the worse affected informal settlement at the town. Evululuko, near Mbango earth dam, Ekuku and Oshakati West townships, Kamari said, have also flooded houses.

