A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging after threatening to kill himself, following quarrels and confrontation with others during a party hosted at Oshakati on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole-Ashiyana of the Namibian Police Force’s community affairs office in the Oshana Region in a crime report on Monday said it occurred around 21h00 at Erf 0378 where the deceased earlier acted as master of ceremonies of a baptism function.

According to Shikole-Ashiyana, it was the baptism of the son of the deceased’s brother.

“He was into an argument almost with everybody at the party after getting drunk and others warned him that he would be arrested by the police if he assaults them,” stated Shikole-Ashiyana.

Following the confrontation and his threat to kill himself, Shikole-Ashiyana said, the deceased left the group outside of the house still enjoying the party, went into his bedroom, locked the door and was later found hanging.

He is said to have used his leather belt to hang himself.

Shikole-Ashiyana identified the deceased as Petrus Simon, adding that the next of kin are informed about his death and an inquest case docket has been opened at the Oshakati Police Station in connection with the incident.

Source: Namibia Press Agency