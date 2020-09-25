Oshakati man kills girlfriend and himself

An Oshakati man, 48, allegedly committed suicide shorty after murdering his 28-year-old girlfriend by shooting her in the head with a 9mm pistol at the town’s Oneshila informal settlement near Etameko Bar on Thursday.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police said the man shot himself with the same pistol, also in the head.

Aiyambo noted that the two, who cannot be named until their next of kin are informed about their deaths, died on the scene.

According to Aiyambo, the deadly shooting incident followed an argument which broke out between the couple, over a mobile phone.

“When they started arguing, the boyfriend was having a mobile phone belonging to the girlfriend and she was asking him to give her phone back,” Aiyambo stated.

Aiyambo also reported of an ailing 56-year-old Oshakati woman who allegedly collapsed and died, also on Thursday, in the house of her neighbour at the town’s Omahenene informal settlement, where she went to seek help.

“The deceased has a sickness history,” Aiyambo explained, adding that her body was transported to the Oshakati police mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted.

Her identity can also not be released until her next of kin are informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency