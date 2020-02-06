Oshakati Swapo members call on Nelongo to resign

Disgruntled members of Swapo at Oshakati in the Oshana Region protested in front of the party regional office demanding their regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo to resign with immediate effect.

They also demanded Leo Shinime and Heimo Uunona to be sworn in as members of Oshakati Local Authority to replace Onesmus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka.

A combined executive committee for the two Swapo districts of Oshakati East and West on Tuesday recalled Shilunga and Kamwanka, as members of the Oshakati Local Authority, for allegedly declining to be sworn in at 12h00 last Friday.

Shilunga and Kamwanka declined to be sworn in, protesting against the return of their fellow councillor Katrina Shimbulu, who resigned towards end of last year to vie for a Swapo parliamentary seat during the 27 November 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Shimbulu failed to secure a National Assembly seat, hence her U-turn. Nelongo told Nampa that recalling of Shilunga and Kamwanka was cancelled during a reconciliatory meeting held on Wednesday at Oshakati.

According to him, reconciliatory meeting was between Swapo regional leadership, Shilunga, Kamwanka and the leaderships of the said executive committees.

Spokesperson of the protesting Swapo members, Sigo Amunyela in presenting their petition on Thursday accused Nelongo of contradicting the said Swapo executive committees' decision to recall Shilunga and Kamwanka.

Amunyela further accused Nelongo of being a supporter of Dr Panduleni Itula, as an independent presidential candidate in the Presidential Election last year.

He further alleged that Nelongo used N.dollars 4 000 from the party coffers to fund transportation of the Itula supporters from Oshakati to and from polling stations such Omahenene (10km), Omeege (6km) and Oshihenge (6km).

Main point, Samuel Nelongo must resign with immediate effect, Amunyela announced. Receiving the petition, Nelongo told the protesters that it is their right to air their views and grievances, and whatever they have raised will be forwarded to the regional Swapo leadership for consideration.

The allegations of theft and transportation of independent presidential candidate supporters, this must be submitted to the office of the Secretary-General for your answers, Nelongo replied.

