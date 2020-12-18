Oshana COVID-19 task force holds awareness roadshow

The Oshana COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday held a roadshow at Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa to sensitize the local community on prevention measures needed against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

The task force organised a roadshow that started from Okatana Service Station at Oshakati to Oshana Regional Mall at Ongwediva, concluding in Ondangwa.

The Oshana Region’s Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Commissioner Rauha Amwele, who also joined the campaign, in her address at the occasion called on motorists, especially taxi and bus drivers, to make sure everybody in their vehicles wears a mask at all times.

Amwele stressed that many travelers will be using public transport during the festive season from different towns across the country and as such, motorists should be responsible for reminding their passengers to wear masks.

‘Please wear your mask as you never know who might have contracted the virus and do not wait for the police to tell you to wear your mask,’ she urged.

Amwele further warned that the law enforcement agents will not hesitate to arrest anyone who will be caught ignoring the COVID-19 protocols, like the wearing of a mask and observing social distancing in public places.

She reminded bar owners of the new measures requiring all the bars to be closed for business by 22h00 on a daily basis as announced by president Hage Geingob this week.

Source: Namibia Press Agency